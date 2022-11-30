Marvel’s Midnight Suns | How to make Recipes

It’s going to take a while until you’ll be able to make use of all the recipe books you’ve found around the Abbey, but once unlocked, there’re plenty of positives to making recipes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. We tell you exactly how to use recipes and what you’ll need to do to unlock the ability to make them. Please be aware, the following guide contains a minor spoiler when mentioning the story mission required to complete in order to make recipes.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Recipes: Symbiotic success

Once you’ve completed the story mission involving Venom and a bell tower in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll be able to talk to Agatha about reigniting her cauldron. It’s a very simple mission, but it’s required in order to start making recipes. She’ll get you to return some embers from a fire located in a tunnel behind the Forge. Simply leave the Abbey and walk around the back of it where the Forge would be, and there will be a quarry with a ladder leading down towards an eternal fire. Once you’ve climbed down, grab the embers and return to Agatha.

Relight the cauldron

After heading back to Agatha, she’ll talk you through the next bit which lets you bring Agatha’s Cauldron back to life. Once done, you can now use the cauldron to craft any of the items you’ve found throughout finding the various recipe books located across the Abbey.

Pay attention to the ingredients

Agatha’s Cauldron can craft combat items, resources, and cosmetic items depending on which recipe book you’ve found, but in order to make what you want, you’ll need to find the correct reagent, or item. They’re listed quite clearly when you want to make them, so just make sure you pay attention to what it’s asking you to provide.