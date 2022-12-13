The Falconeer is getting a free VR update today

Great news for fans of VR today, as The Falconeer is getting a surprise (and entirely free) VR update. I can’t think of many games that suit VR better, because seriously who wouldn’t want see the world from the perspecitve of a big combat bird.

“Publisher Wired Productions and maverick solo developer Tomas Sala are proud to announce the surprise release of a free VR update, on Steam, for the award winning, The Falconeer, alongside a brand-new trailer. For new players, The Falconeer is also currently available for a staggering 60% discount on Steam.

Unveiled in a captivating surprise trailer, The Falconeer in VR expands the boundaries of the Great Ursee offering fully immersive views of the oceanic world in 3D VR. Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird, engage in epic aerial dogfights, and take on the role of ‘Falconeer’, a powerful airborne warrior traversing a vast world torn apart by generations of poisonous decisions and dissent, through a new and unique perspective.”

Our own Chris White gave the updated version of this big birdy game a 9/10, praising the “amazing setting ripe with exploration and wonder.” This update could make it the perfect gift for VR fans, especially at 60% off.