The Falconeer announces new expansion

The Falconeer has announced a new extensive expansion named Edge of the World with a release date of 5 August. The Falconeer: Edge of the World expansion will be available on PC and the Xbox family of devices. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will also be released on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on the same day. It is available to pre-order through the Nintendo eShop now.

Watch the trailer here:

Edge of the World features three new mini campaigns and nine new missions. It also reveals two exclusive Legendary Ace classes and mounts alongside an increase in level cap from 20 to 24.

The Edge of the World DLC will be available to purchase from the Microsoft Store for Xbox users and on PC through Steam. The expansion will be available as part of The Falconeer: Warrior Edition when released on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.