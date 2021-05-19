The Falconeer: Warrior Edition announced for PS5, PS4 & Switch

Wired Productions has announced the release of an enhanced version of the critically acclaimed ‘The Falconeer’ for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2021. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes all updates and additional content released to date, as well as an extensive all-new content pack, Edge of the World.

You can watch The Falconeer: Warrior Edition trailer below:

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes a huge number of updates and every single DLC pack released since its original launch, including The Kraken, The Hunter and Atun’s Folly, as well as the upcoming expansion, Edge of the World. Further additions also include the re-recording of significant voice-over work, and a streamlined prologue tutorial.

PlayStation 5 owners will max out the console in glorious 4k 60fps, whilst feeling every shot engage, every missile roar into life. Players will also benefit from bespoke haptic feedback via the DualSense controller. Once purchased, The Falconeer is available to play on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and players will have the ability to play across generations at no extra cost.

The Edge of the World expansion

The Edge of the World is a significant new expansion for the Falconeer, planned for release on August 5, featuring additional side quests, map locations, a self-contained story, and a myriad new items to add even more depth to The Great Ursee. Available as part of The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, the Edge of the World DLC will also be available to purchase for the Xbox family of devices on the Microsoft Store and for PC via Steam.

Tomas Sala, creator of The Falconeer had this to say:

“I’m so pleased that over 500,000 players are exploring the world of The Great Ursee on Xbox and PC, and I’m really looking forward to seeing Nintendo Switch players, as well as PlayStation players, dive into the world of The Falconeer from August 5th.”

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will launch on August 5, 2021. Available on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The game is available to pre-order and wish list now via the PlayStation Store. For Nintendo Switch owners, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition is available to pre-order now on the EU eShop.