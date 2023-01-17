Backbone is getting a prequel next month, demo available now

Out in 2021, the well received adventure game Backbone is getting a prequel on February 2nd, in the form of Tails: The Backbone Preludes, a game the developer says “introduces a new series of intertwined stories surrounding four anthropomorphic animals”.

Raw Fury and developer Eggnut say it “is a post-noir narrative adventure with branching choices, focused on an intertwined series of vignettes about change, circumstance, and consequence. Guide four different characters through formative moments in their lives, all set to the backdrop of a gorgeously pixelized dystopian Vancouver inhabited by anthropomorphic animals”.

The 2021 title scored a 9/10 with us a few years ago, with Chris White saying “Backbone features some of the best writing to date. It’s story is compelling and the characters you interact with help to give it a strong narrative *cough* backbone. Sifting through evidence, sneaking around places you shouldn’t be, and getting those all important answers make Backbone such a riveting adventure. There’re some nice pop culture references, captivating visuals, a killer soundtrack, and a bunch of creative puzzles and interactions. If you’re looking to get stuck into one of the grittiest detective adventures to date, Backbone is a perfect choice”. He also compared it to Disco Elysium, which is always good.

There’s actually a playable demo for the new title, which you can grab via the official Steam page, This new title is once again developed by Eggnut and published by Raw Fury, and will be released on February 2nd, 2023, only on PC (Steam), though the previous game did come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, so there’s no reason to believe that’s off the table, anyway.

Here’s the key features for the new game:

A powerful narrative of growth and change – Experience key moments in the lives of the main cast, set them on the path of self-realization or even destruction, and experience the growing pains of a world on the cusp of irreversible change.

Experience key moments in the lives of the main cast, set them on the path of self-realization or even destruction, and experience the growing pains of a world on the cusp of irreversible change. Four stories, united by a common future – Explore the intricate backstories of Backbone alums Howard, Clarissa, and Renee, and meet Eli, the scientist who made a shocking discovery that will change the world.

Explore the intricate backstories of Backbone alums Howard, Clarissa, and Renee, and meet Eli, the scientist who made a shocking discovery that will change the world. Built for replayability – A brand new branching tree interface allows you to track your choices, not only as you play each story, but every time you return for another run.

A brand new branching tree interface allows you to track your choices, not only as you play each story, but every time you return for another run. Play your way – Return to the world of dystopian Vancouver to learn more about your favorite characters, or start at the beginning – you can play Backbone and Tails in either order.

Return to the world of dystopian Vancouver to learn more about your favorite characters, or start at the beginning – you can play Backbone and Tails in either order. Gorgeous visuals – In the beloved pixel art style, players can revisit iconic locations such as Gastown, and explore new spaces like high-class homes and cozy college dorm rooms.

In the beloved pixel art style, players can revisit iconic locations such as Gastown, and explore new spaces like high-class homes and cozy college dorm rooms. Another banger of a soundtrack – Doom jazz makes a triumphant return in a brand new original soundtrack by Danshin, perfectly accompanying the themes and characters of each story under a single melodic umbrella.

As we say, it’s out on February 2nd, and you can try the demo now.