The Lunar New Year seasonal event is here for Overwatch 2

Blizzard has announced the game modes, maps, and cosmetics that will be coming to Overwatch 2 as part of the Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year seasonal event.

It all kicked off yesterday (January 17th) and Overwatch 2 now has new skins to go along with the festive maps and arcade modes. There are also rewards for watching Twitch streams, if you fancy that as well.

While maps in Overwatch 2 like Lijang Tower will now have fireworks in the sky, it’s the modes that will offer up some excitement, like Capture the Flag, Bounty Hunter, and Capture the Flag Blitz. Here’s the official word from Blizzard:

Capture the flag is a frantic and fun game mode where you must capture your opponent’s flag while ensuring they don’t do the same. You can participate in the 2023 season for Competitive Capture-The-Flag which has already started. Coordinate with your team and play for a top position on the leader board and earn Competitive Points to unlock golden weapons for your favourite heroes. Capture the Flag Blitz is a fast-paced version of the Capture the Flag arcade brawl. Flag bases are placed near the centre of the map. Expect to make quick decisions and fast plays to ensure your team comes out on top! Finally, you can play the intense free-for-all brawl, Bounty Hunter, throughout the Year of the Rabbit seasonal event. Whoever can secure a kill on an opponent first will have a bounty placed on them, and while they are the bounty, they earn even more points when they get additional kills. Hunt down the bounty to get it transferred to you, but watch out— you can be seen even through walls and floors if there’s a bounty on your head! Can you survive as the centre of attention in this intense game mode?

Year of the Rabbit is pretty much the finale of Overwatch 2 season 2, but you can grab a Moira victory pose and skin by watching for two hours and then four more hours, as long as you have your Battle net account linked to your Twitch account.

There’s a year of the rabbit icon you’ll also get for logging in, new challenges, and Blizzard also says you’ll earn Battle Pass XP when you play any of the brawl events. There’s a legendary skin for Echo as well, if you complete four of the event challlenges.

Overwatch 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.