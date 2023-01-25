Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 gets a new trailer

Due on March 9th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam), Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 has a new trailer.

Last year’s game was released around the same time, and each year the game has been getting steadily better and better. Check out the new trailer, below.

It sounds like improvements are coming, again, as you can see from the official blurb on the game:

Sweat, tears, and dirt await players in the new chapter of the historic franchise featuring all the official riders and tracks. This year, the renewed Career Mode will take the off-road two-wheel gaming experience to the next level, and players will truly feel the adrenaline of Supercross and live their own journey at full throttle. The path to the top will be more engaging than ever, thanks to revised AI and physics ensuring the most realistic competition, pushing players to give their best to realize their dream of becoming a Supercross champion. One more factor that will increase the realism of the game is the refined Riders Shape System, now even more connected to the gameplay, with mental and physical health having a bigger impact on the performance of the rider. Falling down is allowed. Getting back up is mandatory. This is rule #1 of the Supercross Academy, where riders will learn how to get their hands dirty under the guidance of their personal coach, the “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath. With personalized challenges and tutorials, the seven-time Supercross Champion will help players find the last tenth of a second; training after training, both newcomers and veterans will be able to prove their skills, climbing the ladder from one of the 250SX Championships to finally earn a seat in the 450SX Championship and battle their idols.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 will have full cross-play between consoles, and a “new ranking system”, a skill-tree, fine tunable bike setups, and “new tools and settings” to customise riding aids.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 will be released on March 9th, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam for Windows PC.