NBA 2K23 Season 4 dropping this Friday

2K has today revealed that NBA 2K23 Season 4 will be starting January 13, featuring new content coming to MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Along with the new season, 10 new tracks will be coming to Club 2K courtesy of the Soulection artists.

NBA 2K23 Season 4 is led by Chicago Bulls’ All-Star Zach LaVine as the NBA gears up for the big All-Star game on February 19. To celebrate the big event (hopefully minus an awful musical performance by the Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie this time), they’ll be a ton of All-Star calibre rewards and content in The City for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and The G.O.A.T. Boat for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The full list of features coming to NBA 2K23 Season 4 are as follows:

MyCAREER additions include more swag and new content for players to unlock as they climb the rewards ladder, including a remote-control drone with warp abilities that players can earn for reaching Level 40.

MyCAREER additions include more swag and new content for players to unlock as they climb the rewards ladder, including a remote-control drone with warp abilities that players can earn for reaching Level 40.

MyTEAM celebrates the Lunar New Year with multiple two week events this Season that combine Agendas, Challenges, and Locker Codes for a Galaxy Opal player card by completing its collection. Additionally, highflying and dominant back-to-back All-Star Zach LaVine takes center stage this Season as the Level 40 reward and also features in the new Signature Challenge along with his hand-picked team of all-time Bulls players.

The W additions include all-new W-related rewards, ranging from Logo Cards and 2KBreakthrough skins to clothing bundles and more. NBA 2K23 continues to showcase the game's biggest stars with its roll out of the 60 WNBA player jerseys coming to the City and the G.O.A.T Boat in MyCAREER. Season 4 brings Atlanta Dream star Erica Wheeler, LA Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike, Indiana Fever duo Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell's jerseys onto the court

2K Beats this Season brings eclectic soul, forgotten gems, and timeless sounds as Soulection takes over with 10 new songs from their roster of musicians debuting exclusively in-game, alongside more of their Soulection Supply apparel in celebration of their 12th anniversary. Additionally, a new track from Dayne Carter will also debut exclusively in game this Season. The NBA 2K Producer Series also adds beats from notable producers Bizness Boi and Big Duke allowing players to record their own verses over these new beats while playing through the game and share it on social media using #NBA2KProducerSeries.

For a complete breakdown of what’s coming, check out the latest Courtside Report.