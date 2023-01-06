Overwatch 2 adds time-limited Battle for Olympus mode

Blizzard has announced that the time limited Overwatch 2 mode, Battle for Olympus, will be running from now until January 19th.
The mode will change seven of the Overwatch 2 heroes so that their ultimates now have different effects, and also some new voicelines and interactions with one another, due to the “Battle for Olympus” factors.
The new tank everyone loves to hate, Ramattra, is now Poseidon Ramattra, and his ult is as follows, with the rest of the characters listed below.
Divine Annihilation
- Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies then launches them upward
- Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further
Zeus Junker Queen: Divine Rampage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities
Minotaur Reinhardt: Divine Earthshatter
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall
- Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once
- Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds
- Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds
Cyclopes Roadhog: Divine Whole Hog
- Lasts 15 seconds
- Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health
- Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire
- Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away
Hades Pharah: Divine Rocket Barrage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Can move during the ultimate ability
- Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets
- Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced
- Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect
Medusa Widowmaker: Divine Infra-Sight
- While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone
Hermes Lucio: Divine Sound Barrier
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall
- Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun
- Attack and move speed greatly increased
- Infinite ammo
As part of the event you will also be able to unlock some free rewards, and there will also be new shop content. There’s special challenges as well, and new voice lines, player titles, and a Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin. Blizzard also says that the hero with the highest number of kills from the event overall will have a statue placed on the Illios Ruins arena map to celebrate the victory.
Overwatch 2 is out now for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.