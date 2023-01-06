Overwatch 2 adds time-limited Battle for Olympus mode

Blizzard has announced that the time limited Overwatch 2 mode, Battle for Olympus, will be running from now until January 19th.

The mode will change seven of the Overwatch 2 heroes so that their ultimates now have different effects, and also some new voicelines and interactions with one another, due to the “Battle for Olympus” factors.

The new tank everyone loves to hate, Ramattra, is now Poseidon Ramattra, and his ult is as follows, with the rest of the characters listed below.

Divine Annihilation

Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies then launches them upward

Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further

Zeus Junker Queen: Divine Rampage

Lasts 20 seconds

Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities

Minotaur Reinhardt: Divine Earthshatter

Lasts 20 seconds

Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall

Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once

Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds

Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds

Cyclopes Roadhog: Divine Whole Hog

Lasts 15 seconds

Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health

Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire

Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away

Hades Pharah: Divine Rocket Barrage

Lasts 20 seconds

Can move during the ultimate ability

Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets

Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced

Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect

Medusa Widowmaker: Divine Infra-Sight

While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone

Hermes Lucio: Divine Sound Barrier

Lasts 20 seconds

Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall

Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun

Attack and move speed greatly increased

Infinite ammo

As part of the event you will also be able to unlock some free rewards, and there will also be new shop content. There’s special challenges as well, and new voice lines, player titles, and a Legendary Winged Victory Mercy skin. Blizzard also says that the hero with the highest number of kills from the event overall will have a statue placed on the Illios Ruins arena map to celebrate the victory.

Overwatch 2 is out now for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.