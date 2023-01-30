Prison Architect Jungle Pack is coming in early February

Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven have just announced that the Prison Architect Jungle Pack will be coming on February 7th to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 for 2.99 USD / 2.09 GBP / 2.99 EUR.

Along with the paid content, there’s a free update called “The Jailhouse” which will add more quality of life improvements. The developer says this update will include “changes to guard behaviour, improvements to quick build materials, a small makeover of the deployment scheduler and the addition of Toby, a Yorkshire Terrier dog. The update also re-balances the Identity Thief reputation and other in-game effects”.

The trailer for the Jungle Pack DLC is below for your viewing pleasure:

Far from civilization, Wardens will need to manage their inmates in a challenging tropical environment. Construct a jungle compound outfitted with wooden furniture, new walls, and door types, and even an outdoor cinema. Inmates can contract and spread a tropical fever, so Wardens will need to implement advanced medical treatment to combat this threat.

It’s a prison, in a jungle! – Use your surroundings to create wooden furniture, five new flooring types (one specific for water!), one outdoor cinema plus new walls and doors: all is set to thrive in the jungle.

Chris White scored the console version of the game an 8.5/10 back in June of 2016, saying “Prison Architect is a fantastic strategy sim which highlights both the difficulty of running a prison and keeping a lot of prisoners happy”.

Prison Architect is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Jungle Pack is out on February 7th for those same formats.