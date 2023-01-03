PUBG Mobile is adding Bruce Lee via next update

PUBG Mobile is all set to be updated to version 2.4, and with it, Bruce Lee will be added as part of the “The Martial Showdown”.

Obviously, one of the most celebrated martial artists of forever, Bruce Lee in PUBG will add a unique collection of in-game outfits, and other items, all for a limited time. It starts on January 10th, with the Bruce Lee Kung Fu Soul Set, Melee Expert Set, and Mr. Kung Fu Set, which all are modelled on iconic looks Bruce Lee had. There are also cosmetic skins for vehicles, parachutes, and the like, and even Bruce Lee style emotes.

The publisher said that “players can participate in the Dreamrealm Apprentice event from January 10th until January 26th to gain access to exclusive rewards by following Bruce Lee through a series of challenging trials”.

“To this day Bruce Lee is still an inspiration to so many across the world,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games. “As one of the most influential and well-known stars of the 20th century, many of PUBG Mobile players are huge fans of his. We’re incredibly proud to be honouring his legacy, bringing many elements of his signature look and personality to the game. I hope that this partnership will provide an amazing experience for PUBG Mobile players and Bruce Lee fans alike.”

“We could not be more excited to announce our new partnership with PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile games,” said Dennis Chang, Managing Partner of The Bruce Lee Family Company. “As global online gaming communities continue to grow at unprecedented levels we are fortunate to have found such a collaborative partner in PUBG Mobile who has been at the forefront of the phenomenal growth trend of mobile gaming and who has created such an exciting and innovative game that truly resonates with Bruce Lee’s fanbase.”

PUBG Mobile is available now for free on the App Store and on Google Play.