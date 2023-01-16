PUBG MOBILE x Polaris collaboration announced

“Polaris has been engineering best-in-class off-road vehicles for more than 65 years – and we’re not slowing down now,” said Holly Spaeth, Vice President Corporate Branding and Partnerships, Polaris. “Whether sand, snow, dirt or now the virtual world of PUBG MOBILE, our machines provide the ultimate combination of style and performance. We are excited to introduce our vehicles to new audiences and can’t wait to see how players use the Polaris RZR in-game models to dominate the competition on the battleground!”

To coincide with the release of the two vehicles, a limited edition in-game exclusive Polaris-inspired Buggy will also be unlockable, available in Blue Strike and Desert Blast. The Buggy blends durability, strength, and speed, acting as a perfect all-terrain machine for getting over the sand in Nusa or racing across Livik.

“It’s extremely important for us to work with partners that bring value and utility to PUBG MOBILE players,” said Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing for PUBG MOBILE. “Polaris’ range of innovative off-road vehicles bring the thrill and adrenaline rush that PUBG MOBILE players want while on the battleground.”

To celebrate this collaboration, PUBG MOBILE and Polaris are running the PUBG MOBILE Polaris Adventures Sweepstakes where four lucky winners will experience a real-life Polaris Adventure of their choosing. The sweepstakes will only be open to residents located in the United States.

The PUBG MOBILE x Polaris collaboration is available now on the App Store and Google Play Store, and will run until February 14 worldwide.