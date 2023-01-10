Ys IX: Monstrum Nox gets PS5 release date

NIS has today revealed that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be releasing on PlayStation 5 on May 13 in Europe. Along with the announcement, a character trailer has been released, giving players a glimpse into what players can expect from powerful allies and their unique abilities.

The official story synopsis is as follows:

Experience the thrilling adventure of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox as it pierces through the shadows onto PS5™! After being detained and imprisoned in the city of Balduq, Adol “the Red” Christin is visited by a mysterious woman who turns him into a Monstrum—a powerful being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcize monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrums to stop the shadowy dimension known as the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and discover the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.

You can watch the brand-new trailer below: