The halls of Hogwarts are filled with tons of puzzles for you to solve. Some of them are fairly straightforward, and others require a bit of thinking. One such puzzle is of the man holding a globe or sphere, and by using the correct spell on him will get you a Field Guide page in Hogwarts Legacy. Here’s how to solve it.

Hogwarts Legacy | How to solve the Hogwarts globe puzzle: One simple spell

It may leave you scratching your head for a while, but it actually requires one simple spell you’ll unlock early on. Face the man holding the globe and use Levioso on it. In doing so, you’ll make the globe disappear to reveal a new Field Guide page for your collection. That’s all there is to it, and by using this quick spell on it, you’ll begin to unlock new information to help you as you prepare for your O.W.L. exams come the end of the wizarding year.

