Herbology is an important part of being a student at Hogwarts, and the further you progress, you’ll need to grow bigger plants. Professor Garlick’s last Assignment requires you to grow Fluxweed, and without knowing how to acquire a botany station with a large planter, there’s no guidance for how to do so. Below will tell you how to obtain large pots in Hogwarts Legacy so that you’re not limited to the smaller plants.

Hogwarts Legacy | How to unlock large pots: Head to Hogsmeade

It’s incredibly simple to gain a potting table with large pots. The easiest way is by visiting Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade and purchasing one of the Conjuration Spellcrafts. The potting table with a large pot costs 1,000 coins, but it’s well worth it. It’s not a vital piece of kit in the early stages, but it’ll help you to unlock all the spell given my Professor Garlick in her second assignment. You can also purchase medium pots from the shop as well, such as the medium pots.

Conjure it in the Room of Requirement

Once you’ve purchased the table, head back to the Room of Requirement and find a suitable space for it. You’ll now be able to grow any seeds that require a large pot. For example, the fluxweed can now be planted, and will take 15 minutes to do so. Like the other stations, there’re different colours and styles that can be equipped, allowing you to match the aesthetics of your own personal space.

Hogwarts Legacy is a game full of mysteries and puzzles, so we’ve got plenty of guides to help you solve the tricky magical world. For example, here’s how to open locks, or how to solve the strange doors with numbers and symbols on them. What about locked doors? We’ve got you covered there, too. And make sure you check out all of our coverage, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel, so you never miss any content on the games you love.