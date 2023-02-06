Hogwarts Legacy is filled with various rooms that are blocked behind locks you’ll need to open. It’s a bit tricky to open them when you finally get the option to do so, but with a bit of practice you’ll be able to do so. It’ll also be some time until you gain the ability to attempt to unlock them. This Hogwarts Legacy guide will show you how to open locks, and will tell you when they can be attempted, what you need to do so, and how to unlock them with the two analogue sticks.

Hogwarts Legacy | How to open locks: Find the Demiguise

One of the main story quests is called ‘The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament,’ and it sees you meeting up with caretaker Gladwin Moon, however, it has a requirement level of 14. One of the rewards for finding the demiguises is a passive spell called Alohomora, which allows you to open locks around Hogwarts and the world. Find the required demiguises for Gladwin, and he’ll teach you the spell, allowing you to now attempt all level I locks.

How to open the locks

It’s actually easy when you know how, but initially it isn’t as obvious. What you need to do is move the right stick in any direction relatively slowly until the cogs lit with red in the middle start to move, then hold the stick in place. Then, with the left stick, move the outer cog and do exactly the same, waiting until the green lights and cogs to the bottom left begin to turn. After a few seconds, the latch will open and the doorway will be free for you to walk through, finding whatever treasures await inside.

Unlocking level II and III locks

The same premise of opening the locks with the analogue sticks apply, expect you’ll need to find more demiguise for Gladwin Moon and bring them to him to be able to unlock the level II and III locks. It’ll take some time until you find them, but just remember, they can only be found at night.