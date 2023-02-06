0 comments

Hogwarts Legacy Complete Guide

by on February 6, 2023
Hogwarts Legacy Complete Guide
 

Hogwarts Legacy is a huge game, with so much to do, see, and learn. From unlocking the ability to fly around on your broom, gathering new spells, and solving a vast amount of puzzles. You could spend hours exploring every section of Hogwarts to find all the different secrets and puzzles, field guide pages and side quests, and everything in-between, and that’s before you’ve even stepped foot outside to explore the Highlands.

The scenery around Hogwarts is breath-taking, but there’re also many places to see, beasts to find, and Merlin’s Trials to solve. It’s hard not to be impressed by the game, whether that’s by how stunning it looks or how fantastic the gameplay is. There’s never a dull moment, but at times it can be tricky. With that in mind, we’ve put together a complete guide for Hogwarts Legacy that will hopefully include various tips to help you along your way to becoming the best wizard or witch you can be.

We cover everything from how to open the locks that block you from gaining some pretty cool items and cosmetics for the Room of Requirement, getting to ride around on your broom, upgrading the wealth of gear you’ll find across the world, and solving those pesky mathematical doors. If like us, you’ve struggled with certain quests or objectives, you’ll hopefully find the answer below. If there’s anything you’d like to know, hit us up on our Twitter page. For now, though, have a look at our Hogwarts Legacy complete guide and thank us later.

How to open locks

Hogwarts Legacy Open Locks Guide

How to solve the symbol and number puzzles

How to solve the Hogwarts globe puzzle

Hogwarts Legacy Man and Globe Puzzle Guide

How to solve the moth and flame puzzle

Hogwarts Legacy Moth and Flame Puzzle Guide

How to open eye chests

Hogwarts Legacy | How to open eye chests

How to unlock large pots

How to upgrade gear

How to unlock your broom and fly

Hogwarts Legacy Unlock Broom Guide

How to unlock Flying Mounts

Hogwarts Legacy Unlock Flying Mounts Guide

How long to beat Hogwarts Legacy

How long to beat Hogwarts Legacy

We at GodisaGeek would like to acknowledge the comments that Harry Potter creator J.K Rowling has made regarding transgender people. Her regular comments discussing these issues have affected countless members of the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom will be boycotting Hogwarts Legacy because of this (regardless of Rowling’s involvement in the project).

At GodisaGeek we believe that trans rights are human rights, and offer our full support to the LGBTQIA+ community. Our coverage of Hogwarts Legacy is presented as a critique of the hard work that the team at Avalanche put into making a great video game, and nothing more.

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!

Guides

avalancheGuideHogwarts Legacy

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.