Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak free title update 4 adds more monsters

Capcom has announced details of the next Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak update, which will be free title update 4, and it seems there’s a lot of new content coming on February 7th when the update hits.

Announced during the latest digital event for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Bahari the scientist revealed more frosty-based foes, Anomaly Research content, event quests, and even some new paid DLC as well.

You can check out the details on the free title update 4 in the trailer below, and underneath that we’ve got the official information from Capcom for you.

A frigid force of nature few scientists have ever seen is making its way to the Frost Islands. Velkhana, the elusive Elder Dragon that debuted as the flagship monster of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, has been spotted by the scouts of Elgado Outpost. This monster’s gracefully cold demeanor foreshadows the serene stillness of the many beings left frozen in its wake. By glaciating the ambient water in the air, Velkhana is capable of forming massive pillars of ice when engaged in combat, and can even freeze the most hot-headed hunters solid. Winter winds often bring fell tidings, and the arrival of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax proves this adage true. Just what this Risen Elder Dragon is capable of remains a mystery, as it has been deemed too dangerous for study. Hunters dedicated to gathering more data for their relentlessly inquisitive science teams can face Velkhana starting at MR 10 and Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax starting at MR 160. Any materials gathered in these excursions will of course be invaluable for crafting new weapons and armor featuring their own unique skills. The Qurio-curious will also have new Anomaly Research at their fingertips as well, with Afflicted Chaotic Gore Magala joining the A8★ Quests, and the Anomaly Investigation cap rising to 220. Elder Dragons will begin appearing from difficulty level 111 onward, so be prepared for a fight! Event Quests will continue to arrive every week, including two new Dual Threat quests featuring Seething Bazelgeuse and Chaotic Gore Magala, alongside an Arena Quest with Furious Rajang and Scorned Magnamalo. Every Event Quest has its own unique reward, so be sure to give them a try.

While update 5 is also due to come in April 2023, this fourth update also adds some new paid DLC “including layered armour for rookie hunter Lance Gunn and the venerable Ran Page”. These armour pieces are drawn by Minoto, who also has a paid layered armour set along with new gestures, poses, stickers, music, and hunter voices.

You can also sign up for a free Palamute layered armour that makes them look like Elder Dragon Velkhana.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is out now for PC and Switch, while the base game is also now available on Xbox and PlayStation.