Open-World adventure Tchia is coming this March, will be on PlayStation Plus Extra

Developer Awaceb has announced that its open-world adventure game Tchia will be released on March 21st, and will also be a day one title for PlayStation Plus Extra.

The PS Plus Extra tier that Tchia will join is not the base version of Sony’s subscription model (that’s “Essential”) that gets you three free games each month. Extra is the middle-tier that gets you extra games each month, but not all the bells and whistles that comes with PS Plus Premium. Stray was another title that launched day one for PlayStation Plus Extra, if that helps you work it all out.

As well as PS5 and PS4, this one will also be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store. You can see the latest trailer that the developer says “shines a spotlight on Tchia’s antagonist, Meavora”, below:

When her father is abducted and her home is taken over by Meavora, the archipelago’s tyrannical ruler, Tchia, the game’s heroine, embarks on a grand adventure fueled by mystical wonder and disarmingly tender moments. As players traverse this fictional land inspired heavily by the island nation of New Caledonia, they’ll be introduced to a variety of new cultures, traditions and languages. Along the way, Tchia will unlock her own otherworldly abilities, letting her soul-jump into animals and objects found across her home in order to solve puzzles, traverse freely and avoid danger. Using this ability, her trusty slingshot and a magical ukulele, players will guide Tchia as she bravely frees her home from the clutches of this tyrannical god.

Anyway, Tchia is a game we previewed recently, with Chris White saying: “Tchia has a lot of good going for it. From the outstanding traversal mechanics and the ability to Soul Jump, to the sense of exploration and freeing nature it offers, I loved my time with it. While waypoints don’t exist, and some quests are ambiguous and lack support, there was still a lot to gain from finding your own way. It’s a beautiful world inspired by a beautiful culture I knew very little about, but I can’t wait to spend more time exploring the archipelago and playing my ukulele to my heart’s content”.

As well as the release date and trailer, the Oléti edition was also just announced. The dev says that this is “a celebratory package that will add a selection of cosmetic items inspired by Kepler Interactive’s family of games. Customize your boat, glider or even outfit with Sifu, Scorn, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Cat Quest inspired designs”. The Oléti can be pre-ordered via the Epic Games Store or on the PlayStation Store starting today.

Tchia is out on March 21st for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC via Epic Games Store.