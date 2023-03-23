LEGO 2K Drive announced, coming from NBA 2K and WWE 2K developer

The developer of NBA 2K23 and WWE 2K23, Visual Concepts has announced LEGO 2K Drive, a “new AAA driving adventure game”, coming May 19th, 2023. This is apparently the first title in a multi-title partnership, and sees 2K Games getting in on the LEGO titles, whereas it had previous mostly been Warner Bros. making titles for the brand.

While the trailer (viewable below) does make it look a bit like a Kart Racer, the press release explains that it’s actually “a vast, open world where players can build any vehicle, drive anywhere and become a LEGO racing legend”.

“Video games have long been an important way our fans experience the magic of the LEGO System-in-Play, and 2K’s strong track record of delivering quality, innovative titles for a broad range of audiences makes them the perfect partner to create the next iconic AAA LEGO games,” said Remi Marcelli, Head of LEGO GAME. “Beginning with LEGO 2K Drive, we’re excited for fans to experience a fresh new take that builds on the LEGO humor and fun fans have come to expect.”

“With the history the LEGO brand holds, we were very conscious of the responsibility we had to both our partners and long time fans of LEGO play, while still thinking about how we can bring something new and unique to a LEGO title,” said Greg Thomas, President of Visual Concepts. “For LEGO 2K Drive, we assembled a best-in-class team of game makers who poured their hearts into an unforgettable experience we can’t wait to share with fans.”

“The LEGO Group is an iconic brand with decades of innovative consumer experiences, and we were thrilled at the opportunity to partner with them as we continue to expand the 2K portfolio to new audiences worldwide,” said David Ismailer, President and CEO of 2K. “LEGO 2K Drive is an incredible first step in our multi-title commitment to delivering new, ground-breaking LEGO games.”

Despite this just being the announcement for the game, 2K has already confirmed a collaboration between the brands and McLaren, to bring the Solus GT and F1 LM (just released in LEGO Speed Champions) to LEGO 2K Drive as well. It’ll have a story mode, multiplayer elements, and plenty of customisation.

LEGO 2K Drive is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on May 19th, 2023.