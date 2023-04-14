LEGO 2K Drive video reveals different driving mechanics

The awesome news network (a fun news-broadcast style thing on the LEGO 2K Hub YouTube Channel) has released a third episode focusing on LEGO 2K Drive, revealing the different driving mechanics on offer. In the short clip, the LEGO-hosts reveal cars and how they get around.

Sure, it’s a bit of fun, really, but it does show a car that is also a coffee mug “cruising on top of buildings”, as well as an odd green car (that looks a bit like the one Homer designed in The Simpsons that bankrupted his brother, Herb), sticking to a garden hose with massive tyres. That same vehicle then seems to have jet packs on the side to made a flying jump, then lands in water and transforms into a boat. You should probably just watch the video, below.

It seems you can transform between vehicle types on the fly, and the video also shows racing as opposed to just exploring. I quite liked the hot-dog car. Episode four is also teased, which will apparently reveal “everything you can do in Bricklandia”.

You can catch up on the previous episodes by clicking here for Episode One (the reveal trailer for the game, essentially), or Episode Two here, which shows off the open-world a bit more. LEGO 2K Drive is being made by VIcarious Visions, the developer behind the NBA 2K and WWE 2K titles.

“With the history the LEGO brand holds, we were very conscious of the responsibility we had to both our partners and long time fans of LEGO play, while still thinking about how we can bring something new and unique to a LEGO title,” said Greg Thomas, President of Visual Concepts. “For LEGO 2K Drive, we assembled a best-in-class team of game makers who poured their hearts into an unforgettable experience we can’t wait to share with fans.”

LEGO 2K Drive is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on May 19th, 2023.