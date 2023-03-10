NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition gets new update

A major new update has arrived for NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition, adding 10 NBA legends to the ‘Greatest’ mode, including LeBron James and Vince Carter. Other stars coming to the mode include current players Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Chris Paul, and Joel Embiid, and icons from the past such as Hakeem Olajuwon, Gary Payton, and Paul Pierce.

The update for NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition also includes the latest trades and players to the league. If you’ve yet to jump into the action via Apple Arcade, some of the big features include:

MyCAREER Start your NBA journey – from a young rookie to an NBA legend

Create your player and choose physical characteristics like height, wingspan, weight, playstyle, & more

Choose your position and play on your favourite NBA team

Modify your stats and build: Become a 3-point specialist or dominate and slam dunk in the paint

Enter your own private MyCOURT and practice drills and tutorials to improve your abilities The Association Become the GM and Head Coach of your favourite NBA Franchise and build your NBA dream team in The Association

Manage your NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout up-and-coming prospects, and control your team’s finances Quick Match Modes Test your skill with authentic basketball gameplay, pick your favourite NBA team and play against rivals from around the NBA in 5v5 basketball games

Blacktop Mode: Select your favourite players and play street basketball in 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 game modes Online Multiplayer Mode Choose one of the 40 NBA teams and compete head-to-head with a friend in 3v3 street basketball in Blacktop mode against a friend

Online Multiplayer games: play real-time PVP basketball in online matches Cross-Platform Gameplay Play on your own or against friends via iCloud–on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Compatibility with Xbox or PS DualShock controllers