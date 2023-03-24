Resident Evil 4 Remake Destroy the Blue Medallions guide

Destroy the blue medallions will be the first request you find in Resident Evil 4 remake. It’s relatively easy to complete as they’re all located in a smallish area, located in the first farm Leon finds. Once found, the rewards (called spinels) can be used to purchase some great rewards from the merchant. To help you find them all, we’ve put together this handy guide to help you compete the ‘Destroy all the Blue Medallions’ request in Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions request details

General Information

Request: Destroy all the blue medallions

Where to find the request

The request is found in Chapter 1, once you get to the farm. Inside the farm, just before Leon approaches the iron gate, it’ll be hanging up on the wall.

Request Details

For the love of god, will somebody please get rid of the blue medallions those religious lunatics left hanging around?

Area: Farm

Reward: Spinel x3

Progress: 0/5

Cut-off point: You must finish this quest before the end of Chapter 5. The point of no return is crossing the rope bridge from the Farm towards the extraction point once you have rescued Ashley.

Resident Evil 4 remake Destroy the Blue Medallions solution

First Blue Medallion

In the main barn that’s home to a white cow and a pig, you’ll find the first blue medallion. Walk around the side of the barn closest to where you came in. Look through the window and it’s hanging up on one of the smaller wooden pillars.

Second Blue Medallion

As you walk past the barn with the first blue medallion, a smaller barn (where we found the fourth blue medallion) next to a wind turbine sits in front. Turn right and dispatch the female villager. To your right, a tall barn with an open window can be seen when looking up, with the secong blue medallion hanging in the window.

Third Blue Medallion

After exiting the big barn where you fought a gang of villagers and the bigger one wearing the pig’s head for a mask, walk out and opposite the main entrance is the third blue medallion on the wall.

Fourth Blue Medallion

You can do these in any order, so feel to get this one straight after the first. However, after leaving the barn with the white cow and the pig, head into the smaller barn. Above the wooden pillars holding the roof up, another blue medallion is hanging there.

Fifth Blue Medallion

In one of the far corners of the farm, there’s a religious-looking chest. You can’t open it right now. Instead, walk to the right of it and look through the wooden-spiked fence. Here, the fifth and final blue medallion can be found.

Congratulations! All five blue medallions are now in your possession. Check through our Resident Evil 4 Remake Requests page to locate all of the Blue Medallions in the game.