Spellcraft is a real-time battler, coming to Steam soon

Indie dev One More Game has announced Spellcraft, a new real-time battler game, coming to Steam via an alpha test on April 6th, 2023.

The developer behind Spellcraft is made up of veterans of the industry, some of whom have worked on genuine all-timers like StarCraft, Guild Wars, Diablo, League of Legends, and even Magic: Arena. One More Game says that Spellcraft “combines elements of competitive online multiplayer and tactical strategy games into an accessible, free-to-play package”, and offers brief, but action-filled matches.

We’ve got the debut gameplay overview trailer for you, which you can check out below. It’s narrated by Nik Davidson, who has worked as writer and designer on Magic titles.

In Spellcraft, actively command an entire team of heroes and outplay your opponents in a new type of strategy game: a Real-Time Battler. Choose your party of three heroes to take into the fight and fine-tune your strategy by selecting from unique and powerful spells for each. Showcase your tactical mastery by casting well-timed spells, dealing damage and disrupting your opponent’s best-laid plans.

“We chose our studio’s name as an aspiration: we want to make things that get players to say ‘alright, just one more game!’ In other words, we want to make games players love,” said Jamie Winsor, co-founder of One More Game. “We’ve been running private playtests with real players throughout the course of Spellcraft’s development, and the version of the game that we’re playing today is something we’re very proud — and a little anxious! — to finally put in front of the world. We can’t wait to hear what you think.”

The public alpha will hit Steam on April 6th and is open for all, though the developer does not that this is pending the fact it doesn’t end up with demand exceeding expectations.