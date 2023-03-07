The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story released date confirmed for April

Riot Forge has announced the release date for The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, and it’s coming to all formats on April 18th.

After the success of Ruined King, it’s not a surprise to see Riot acting so soon with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, and being developer by Digital Sun Games (Moonlighter developer), you almost know it’s gonna be pretty good. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) on that April 18th date, and is available to pre-order now.

A physical Collector’s Edition ($169.99) is also available, which includes a Sylas Statue, Art Book, Deluxe Art Print, Lux Comic Special Edition Hardcover, Sylas & Lux Enamel Pins and Soundtrack Vinyl, all housed within an exclusive custom box. Developed by Digital Sun, creators of Moonlighter, The Mageseeker is a gritty 2D hi-bit pixel action RPG, set in Demacia, a mighty kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to curtail what it deems as forbidden magic while wielding magic themselves to maintain order. Play as Sylas, an escaped mage who joins a band of rebels in the deep forest. Their revolution will shatter Demacia’s deceptive peace – a peace built with the blood and sweat of mages. The Mageseeker provides an action-packed fantasy gameplay experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity, and justice.

Riot also just announced that Ruined King is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X as well, so you can still get that played before The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, if you wanted to. It’s a good, but long RPG, so be warned.

