Valorant 6.05 Patch Notes have been revealed

For those waiting for the Valorant 6.05 update to drop, the patch notes have been dropped, revealing various improvements to Gekko and bug fixes. There will be fixes to various gameplay systems and social aspects, along with audio and VFX improvements for Gekko. The full Valorant 6.05 patch notes can be seen below:

Agent Updates

Gekko

Wingman’s (Q) Plant and Defuse targeting has been improved in order to target higher locations.

Audio Improvements Added audio variations for Mosh Pit’s (C) explosions Audio improvements for Dizzy’s (E) plasma blasts, which will help you easily identify if it’s flying towards you or towards an ally while in the air

VFX Improvements Added VFX to when Gekko is reclaiming an orb, as well as when the globule reclaim is complete Improved visuals for enemy creature globules Improved performance in Agent Select



Performance Updates

Added “CPU Wait GPU Time” metric to performance settings in order to help players track when their machines are Render Thread bound

Bugs

Gekko

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t taking melee damage

Fixed a bug where ally Gekko orbs were showing up as white outside of custom Replication.

Fixed multiple animation issues across all abilities.

Fixed UI on Gekko’s ultimate staying on screen if the round ended while you’re possessing Thrash.

Fixed a bug where Wingman wasn’t able to defuse the Spike after using Swap Team command in a Custom game.

Fixed a bug where Wingman Spike plant casting allowed him to run too far of a distance if cast in midair.

Fixed a bug where damage from Mosh Pit was avoidable while crouch jumping in the pit.

Fixed bug where Wingman’s torso wouldn’t trigger Cypher’s Trapwire (C).

Fixed a bug where the wrong animation played while casting Wingman.

Fixed a bug where Gekko wasn’t able to plant in Spike Rush if Wingman was stopped from planting.

Fixed display name of “Mosh Pit” showing up as “Mosh’s Pit”.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a crosshair issue where the Import button is grayed out if the you have 10 or more saved crosshair profiles The maximum number of profiles is still 15.

Fixed a bug with damage-over-time area abilities where players could crouch jump to avoid damage.

Performance

Used Memory performance metric now updates when Total Memory performance metric is disabled.

Social

Fixed a bug where in cases of bad platform disconnection, players would appear more than once in the friends list.

Fixed a bug where voice tooltips were sometimes incorrectly rendered when turning Party/Team voice chat on and off.

Fixed a bug where the invite menu would sometimes flicker.

Fixed a bug where unfriending an online player wouldn’t update the count of online friends.

Fixed a bug where when a player enables Auto-Reject friend requests, any pending friend requests would still appear. Pending friend requests will now be auto-rejected when this setting is enabled.

Fixed a bug where the system notification confirming a sent friend request would sometimes show whitespace.

Fixed a bug to add a message notifying players that they will also be banned from playing competitive queue if they currently have a comms ban.