No Man’s Sky gets ‘INTERCEPTOR’ update

Hello Games has announced a brand new update for No Man’s Sky, featuring a ton of new content including a new starship, enemy types, and tech. No Man’s Sky: INTERCEPTOR follows the recently released FRACTAL update, as well as the PSVR2 release, and it looks as though there’s no sign of the huge open galaxy game slowing any time soon.

A new corruption has spread through the universe, corrupting planets, bringing new enemies, new resources and a new Starship class, which is our most varied Starship to date.

There’re a ton of new features arriving with the release of No Man’s Sky: INTERCEPTOR, including:

Hugely varied new Starship – expand your fleet by salvaging your perfect Sentinel ship, or collect a whole range of Interceptors.

Corrupt Worlds – many worlds have succumbed to corruption, with strange crystals sprouting from the earth, and sentinel guardians twisted into bizarre new forms. Explore these purple-hazed worlds to find new buildings, crashed interceptors, secret equipment and more…

VR Improvements – watching players on our new PSVR2 version has inspired us to add a whole bunch of improvements and new features for VR including wrist interface controls, improved visuals and more.

New Enemy types – including huge spider-like enemies and their small crab-like children, plus corrupted drones. These combat machines are some of our most lethal, armed with stealth tech, flamethrower and explosive weaponry.

New Tech – Interceptor ships are powered by unique new Sentinel technology requiring new resources, and with new abilities including the Anti-Gravity Well and Crimson Core. There are new Sentinel Multi-Tools and a large winged Sentinel jetpacks too.

Custom Wonders – inspired by how players have enjoyed the Wonders Catalogue from our previous update, so now you may curate your own collection of favourite discoveries with the Personal Records section of the Wonders catalogue. Bookmark spectacular planets, bizarre alien creatures, favourite flowers and more.

Sentinel capital ships – huge Sentinel Capital ships feature compelling space combat, and an ultimate goal for weaponry heavy ships. Defeating Sentinel freighter is incredibly bombastic but also clears your “wanted” status and earns new high-value rewards.

Performance and Visuals Improvements – our engine team is continually improving performance and visuals on all formats. A recent focus has been on VR, and in this update there was a renewed focus on Xbox consoles, including new tech allowing travellers to maintain a smooth and consistent framerate in visually complex scenes.

No Man’s Sky: INTERCEPTOR is now available to download for free to those who already own the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, VR, and PC. You can check out the full patch notes here, and watch the trailer here.