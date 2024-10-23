No Man’s Sky Halloween update released today

Hello Games has detailed yet another update for No Man’s Sky, this time focusing on Halloween, with “The Cursed” update coming today.

The last update (in September) saw the game get fishing, and was followed on from Worlds Part I. Hello Games says that: “The Cursed is a weird and unsettling gameplay event, where players will fight to keep a grip on reality while haunted by visions and voices from another dimension.” This new update also adds “a host of exclusive spooky rewards, including a Cthulhu-esque Horror Exosuit customisation, bioluminescent pets and the ultimate reward, retrieved from the reality collapse, the UFO-like Boundary Herald Starship.”

Taking place in a sort of twilight universe, The Cursed straddles the boundary between one reality and the next. Here time can shift unexpectedly, day spinning to night at a vertigo inducing rate. The new Boundary StarShip is your safe haven in this haunted universe. Our first flying saucer, it’s a gorgeous Giger-esque coil of tubes, pipeworks and engines. Players must protect themselves against the weakening of the boundaries of reality. The exosuit’s usual hazard protection has been replaced with a specialised Anomaly Suppressor – maintaining this is the key to surviving while the universe begins to break down around you. As players struggle to navigate these haunted worlds, they may come face to face with the ghostly beings that drift across the boundaries. Sometimes these spectral anomalies merely observe, and sometimes they can turn much more hostile… These encounters provide players with new challenging enemies and boss battles, at a scale not seen before in No Man’s Sky. Travellers will not have access to hyperdrive technology, meaning no warping between star systems. Instead, interstellar travel requires careful planning and use of the ancient portal network. Haunting voices leak through from another dimension, providing guidance, information, strange blueprints… and mystery. Players will have to decide who these voices belong to, where they are coming from, and if they are to be trusted…

No Man’s Sky “The Cursed” will run for a few weeks, and the update will drop today (October 23rd). Check out the full blog post, here.

No Man’s Sky is out now for PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.