No Man’s Sky “The Omega Expedition” is free this weekend

Hello Games has announced “The Omega Expedition” for No Man’s Sky, which will be free for all to try during an upcoming weekend.

The team says that “Expeditions in No Man’s Sky have become one of the most popular ways to play the game. They bring all players together to the same planet for an interstellar, shared experience”, so says that “This weekend we are allowing everyone, whether you own the game or not, to join the Omega Expedition”. The weekend in question is also starting early, as this offer is kicking off today (Thursday 15th February) and running until Monday 19th February.

The Omega update also brings a complete overhaul of expeditions, new on-planet missions, a new pirate dreadnought to own, and much more.

Check out the trailer, giving some more details:

Until now expeditions have been their own game mode, but we wanted to fully integrate them into our main game. Now, our new expedition system allows travellers to join expeditions with bespoke provisions, bring along their favourite starships or custom multi-tools and return to their main save with loot and exciting rewards. We have revisited the “Atlas Path”, allowing players to commune with the Atlas and honour it with a new Atlas staff, jetpack and helmet. On planets we have introduced a huge array of procedurally generated quests. Talking to alien lifeforms results in quests specific to an alien lifeforms locale, climate and personality. For the first time, take on the universe with a fleet of frigates led by a Dreadnought capital ship. If players can defeat pirate freighters in combat, travellers can board the Dreadnought to demand control. At the core of this update is the Omega Expedition, which has been built from the ground up as a perfect introduction for new players, but with some of the best rewards in any expedition to date, including a gorgeous new starship to explore the universe with. In the almost eight years since launch, through over 25 free updates, the No Man’s Sky universe has become at times overwhelming in breadth and depth. Through a series of quick missions and milestones, the OMEGA expeditions will guide you through the fundamentals of base-building, trading, space combat, lore and much, much more. Any progress you make will be retained in case you choose to purchase the game and continue your journey.

You can check out the full patch notes for the update here.

No Man’s Sky is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and VR platforms.