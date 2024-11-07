No Man’s Sky adding cross-save, and more

It’s another huge day for No Man’s Sky, and fans of the game, as Hello Games has detailed some big updates for the game that fans have been waiting for.

First up, as you may have already spotted, PS5 Pro support has been added, in fact, during a prior patch. Hello Games says: “PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) allows for incredible upscaling to provide crisp 4K resolution at 60fps. No Man’s Sky will also be an early supporter of 8k resolution, with the universe looking incredible in 8K at 30fps.”

This means that you’ll get higher frame-rates, with ” improved lighting, with ultra quality reflections and higher quality ambient occlusion in all modes”. Interestingly, the developer also adds that these improvements will also come to the PSVR2 version of the game.

Next up, is cross save, which is a feature fans have been asking for. The developer says that starting today: “No Man’s Sky now supports Cross-play and Cross-save between a huge number of platforms including PC, PlayStation 4 & Xbox One and Series X/S, Game Pass, GOG, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PlayStation VR 1 & 2 and PCVR.”

It’s very common for players to rack up thousands of hours of saves exploring across space, building elaborate bases and cataloging their discoveries, with incredibly detailed saves. Adding Cross-Save for us is a little bit like moving house, the longer people have lived there the more complicated it is to move them! We also have players who played once at launch, eight years ago, suddenly loading up that save on a platform that didn’t even exist back then! For these reasons we have secretly been introducing the technology for this update for over 6 months. We are now ready to start rolling Cross-Save out to a small number of players. From today, No Man’s Sky all players can link their different accounts together at https://cloud.nomanssky.com/cross-save. A subset of players will be enabled to then select their saves from multiple devices on the in-game save screen. In the coming weeks all players will be invited to do so.

Lastly, a previous Mass Effect crossover is coming. Previously released in 2021, the Normandy was in one of the game’s first expeditions, and the time-limited expedition is back today, running for two weeks, and allowing players to claim the Normandy for their fleet.

No Man’s Sky is out now.