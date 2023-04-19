Park Beyond trailer shows first look at management gameplay

Ahead of the Park Beyond closed beta test in May, Bandai Namco have released a trailer that gives us a first look at the management gameplay.

Following on from a look at the cast, concept, and reveal, this new trailer ” will dive into all the possibilities and resources at the hands of the players to make their business a success”. Check out the video, as well as the official word from the press release for the trailer, below.

How do shops and their inventory work? What are the visitor’s needs? How about staff? All in-depth management functions are accessible in specific tabs to keep an eye on, for a safe, fun and profitable park! Creativity is also in the spotlight as players can use their imagination and the thousands of assets provided in Park Beyond. Those looking to make their inspiration come to life can access the Sandbox mode, create a custom game and get to work with building and decorating. Each creation can be saved and reused in future parks and contributes to the atmosphere with customised colours, light and even music! The layout of the land is also under the players’ control with terraforming and tunnelling giving an extra dimension to the parks and even rides. Management magnates, creative visioneers, or a bit of both – all playstyles can thrive in Park Beyond!

It looks a lot of fun, and has a few nods to games like Theme Park we grew up playing. There seems to be plenty of depth, as some of the trailer shows reams and reams of things you can place, or make use of. You can control inventory and prices of stores, check expenses, and expand your lab to make even more weird rollercoasters, which can be tailored to what your Park visitors want. There’s also a sandbox mode outside of the campaign, where you can even play with unlimited funds and ignore physics to create your wildest dreams.

Park Beyond is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on June 16th. You can register for the closed beta, which will start on May 9th, by clicking this link.