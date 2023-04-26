Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | How to beat the Rancor

The Rancor is an early optional boss in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In fact, you meet it so early that it can be a genuine wall. You could always go off and explore, level up, develop Cal’s skills and come back – or you can throw yourself at it until it’s dead like we did. If you opt for the latter choice, we can help you with our handy guide to beating the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How do you find the Rancor?

You’ll find the Rancor on Koboh, the second planet you visit and location of the primary hub area. Follow the objectives until you reach the entrance to the Rambler’s Reach outpost. You’ll see a Meditation Point and a Workbench as you approach, with a Prospector nearby. Talk to her, and she’ll tell you a Rumor concerning a local mine. Prospectors are going in and not coming out and she’s obviously concerned.

The mine in question is located in the cliff wall a little way behind you. You’ll need to head inside, following Sense Echoes all the way down into the bowels of the mine. Eventually you’ll come across a Meditation Point near a colossal ribcage.

How do you beat the Rancor?

At this point, you likely won’t have many options in terms of skills, Perks, or abilities. Ideally you will want the Single Blade and Dual Blade lightsaber Stances equipped. The Double Blade does decent damage, but you will need to be hitting and dodging quickly throughout the fight.

The Rancor has a few main attacks which it uses in a random rotation. Luckily, each is well signposted. The first is a series of long claw swipes which have massive range. It will do two in quick succession, but they can be parried to reduce or negate damage. The second is a ground slam, which is a red, unblockable attack. When it jumps up, get ready to dodge sideways to avoid it. The dust will cause it to reel after this move, so you can use the time to heal if you need to or get some distance. The dust will also cause Cal to lose his target lock, so be aware of that.

If you get under its feet, it will stamp the ground, while moving behind it will cause it to swing wildly at you. The best option is to wait for it to attack, block or dodge, then get a few swipes in before moving back again. Landing four or five hits in a row will make it rear up, essentially staggering it, allowing you to get a few more hits in. But don’t get greedy.

When it glows red and lunges forward, be somewhere else. This move is an insta-kill as there’s no way to break out of it. It will grab Cal and pretty much eat him, ending the fight quickly. Use the room to keep your distance, stay mobile, and don’t over extend your combos, and the beast will eventually go down.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Rancor: why bother?

When you defeat it, you’ll have access to the upgrade totem behind it, which will reward you with the “Shatter” Jedi Perk. Once equipped, this will allow you to deal more damage to blocking or guarding enemies, breaking their defences faster. Well worth having for pretty much the duration of the early game.

So there you go: that’s how you find and defeat the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.