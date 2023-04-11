Super Bomberman R 2 is coming this September with more modes than ever

Konami has announced that Super Bomberman R 2 is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Steam, and Switch on September 14th. This is the title that the publisher says has the “most amount of gameplay content in the series”, and will include an all-new single player adventure where you’ll have to save the galaxy from Dark Moon.

Available for pre-order now, Super Bomberman R 2 will be available one day earlier on September 13th if you grab the digital version, while it’s the physical version that hits retail on September 14th. You can check out the trailer, below, along with the story blurb.

The Black Moon starship ravages across the galaxy destroying the cities on the planets it visits. As the threat looms across the universe once again, can the 8 Bomber Brothers and their new friends, the Ellons, save the universe and keep the peace?

Here’s the list of battle modes, directly from the press release:

Castle: Fight in 1 vs 15 asymmetrical matches online in this new attack vs. defend battle mode! A defending player is tasked with creating a map and placing defensive traps to slow down the offense. Different terrain options, wall placements, defensive gimmicks and the help of new character types called “Ellons” are at the defending player’s disposal. The attacking side must blow through the defender’s gimmicks to reach all the treasure chests and win!

Fight in 1 vs 15 asymmetrical matches online in this new attack vs. defend battle mode! A defending player is tasked with creating a map and placing defensive traps to slow down the offense. Different terrain options, wall placements, defensive gimmicks and the help of new character types called “Ellons” are at the defending player’s disposal. The attacking side must blow through the defender’s gimmicks to reach all the treasure chests and win! Battle 64: Be the last player standing in this battle royal classic. This chaotic mode features 64 players, but only one can come out victorious.

Be the last player standing in this battle royal classic. This chaotic mode features 64 players, but only one can come out victorious. Grand Prix: Compete for crystals and knock out other players. Team battles are a blast in this game mode.

Compete for crystals and knock out other players. Team battles are a blast in this game mode. Standard: The beloved classic battle mode from Super Bomberman R 1 and Super Bomberman Online returns.

On top of that there will also be a stage editor so fans of the series can make their own levels and share online in the Castle Battle Mode, so it’s a bit like Super Mario Maker in the respect that, if you love Bomberman, there’s now endless Bomberman for you to enjoy.

It’s also worth noting Konami has confirmed that cross-play will be be included with this one, so you don’t have to stick to a set platform to play with friends, which is nice.

Super Bomberman R 2 will be released on September 13th digitally, and September 14th physically.