Tears of the Kingdom website reveals how the game will start

The official website for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has revealed a tidbit about the game we didn’t yet know: how it starts! So just to be totally clear, if you want to go into Tears of the Kingdom not knowing anything about the opening, and have missed out on the trailers Nintendo has released lately, then probably don’t read on further than this. Okay? Right…

So on the official site, it starts off by saying: “Set out for adventure in a transformed and expanded Hyrule. Find new ways to explore, create, and discover on an epic journey fuelled by your imagination”. And we knew that, but it’s interesting to see the words “transformed” and “expanded”, which makes it sound somehow even bigger than Breath of the Wild.

Scroll down, however, and you get the explanation of how the adventure starts (via Reddit), and what you’ll be doing right away. Here we go, last warning for spoilers:

Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies high above Hyrule. It’s there our hero will have to gain new abilities before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure.

The site goes on to explain that “The sky isn’t the only thing that’s changed in Hyrule. Familiar locations have been dramatically transformed, with new towns, dank caves, and mysterious gaping chasms springing up across the world—all waiting to be explored”, then once again reveals the new mechanics, and abilities, such as Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Recall. Presumably at least some of these will be learned in the sky, similar to how Breath of the Wild made you do a few Shrines before it let you out into the world.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.