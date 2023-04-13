Tears of the Kingdom gets one final trailer before release

Nintendo has live streamed the final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s the last one before the release date.

The third and final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just shy of four minutes long, and shows a whole heap of gameplay, voice acting, and mechanical aspects that were previously shown in the Tears of the Kingdom Direct showcase. You can watch it below, but be warned that if you avoided the Direct for fear of spoilers, this third trailer does give away a lot of the newer mechanical aspects of the game.

In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that will require your wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

This all follows the announcement of the new Switch OLED hardware linked to the game, and it really is a superb trailer. I reviewed Breath of the Wild for launch way back in 2017, where I gave it top marks and said “I do not say this lightly: Breath of the Wild is an absolute masterpiece, and may well be the best The Legend of Zelda game ever made. Having grown up playing those first games as a child on a system I remember fondly, it feels extra special to be playing a new Zelda on a new console; that I can’t deny, and there are flaws (it’s not perfect), but otherwise, this is everything I wanted it to be and more. I won’t forget Breath of the Wild for a long time, because it’s a memorable, beautiful, stunner of a game.”.

It’s hard to know how this could top it, but we have less than a month to wait now, to find out,.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12th.