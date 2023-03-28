As promised Nintendo has aired its The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct showcase, and the video is below to prep you for the oncoming May release date.

It’s not the same world as in Breath of the Wild, and Aonuma said that “if we talk about all the changes today, we’d run out of time”. There are now “sky islands”, and the producer explained exactly how you get up there. Something falls from the sky with a glowing green-blue tinge to it. Link finds the item, and uses one of Link’s new abilities to “rewind” time and get up to the new sky island. The power is called “recall”.

There’s also a new power called “Fuse” which lets you craft weapons by combining other items. New enemies are shown, and… well, just watch the video, why don’t you? You know you want to! Nintendo said that experimenting with “Fuse” is recommended. Even this brief glimpse of the game shows that a lot of feedback has been listened to, from the previous game.

Eiji Aonuma, of course, was producer on a plethora of The Legend of Zelda titles, including Skyward Sword HD, Link’s Awakening, and of course Breath of the Wild

It feels like more than five years since Breath of the Wild came out, somehow. I gave the game a top marks 10/10 back in March 2017, saying “Breath of the Wild is an absolute masterpiece, and may well be the best The Legend of Zelda game ever made. Having grown up playing those first games as a child on a system I remember fondly, it feels extra special to be playing a new Zelda on a new console; that I can’t deny, and there are flaws (it’s not perfect), but otherwise, this is everything I wanted it to be and more. I won’t forget Breath of the Wild for a long time, because it’s a memorable, beautiful, stunner of a game”.

You can check out the first two official trailers for Tears of the Kingdom via this playlist on Nintendo’s YouTube channel, which is where the new Nintendo Direct will be hosted.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.