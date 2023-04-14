Daedalic and NACON have announced details for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum special edition, aptly named “Precious Edition”, that’ll be released on May 25th, 2023.

Daedalic says the Precious Edition was put together with “Tolkien fans in mind”. It’ll include over 100 art pieces, a lore compendium, extra Sindarin lines for the Elves, and more. But before we get to the full details, let’s remind ourselves of what The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is with the latest (new) story trailer, and blurb, below:

Players can join Gollum’s unshakeable quest for the One Ring on May 25th, 2023; pre-orders for both Standard and Precious Editions of the story-driven adventure game are available now on Steam and Epic Games Store for PCs, the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 4 and 5. Physical editions of the console releases have been forged in the fires of Mount Doom and will be available at launch. The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year.

For the precious edition, then, the contents are as follows:

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum | Core adventure

| Core adventure Exclusive Concept Art | Over 100 original sketches and development secrets

| Over 100 original sketches and development secrets Lore Compendium | Learn more about the untold history of Middle-earth

| Learn more about the untold history of Middle-earth Original Soundtrack | Epic orchestral 17-track Album

| Epic orchestral 17-track Album Sindarin VO Expansion | Additional voice-acting in the Elvish tongue of Sindarin, done by professionals and made for Middle-earth die-hard fans who want to immerse themselves even more while exploring the world of Tolkien

The standard edition obviously includes the game alone, but pre-order customers can get six extra emotes for Smeagol/Gollum.

