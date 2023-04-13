V Rising expansion “Secrets of Gloomrot” is coming mid-May

Stunlock Studios has announced that a free expansion for V Rising called “Secrets of Gloomrot” is coming on May 17th, and has teased the release with a newly launched website, and trailer for the content.

Having already sold over three million copies since its early access release, this one is flying still. Check out the newly release trailer below, as well as the official word from the press release.

The update lets players explore Gloomrot, a new biome with two unique areas twisted in the pursuit of cruel science. Hunt the blood of the brilliantly insane to harness the power of lightning and enter a new age of technology. And the developers don’t stop there. The castle building will be dramatically improved, allowing multiple floor constructions, claiming castle territories, and adding more ways to customize your domain. Combat will be more diverse with new weapon types, a new spell school, and now letting players modify their spells to their liking with the jewel system. The world of Vardoran has also been revamped with new points of interest to visit, visual updates, new items, and enemy types. There will also be a total of 13 additional bosses to hunt down to obtain fresh dark knowledge.

Mick loved it when he covered the launch, saying “V Rising could be the next big survival game. Whether you want to play alone, with, or against other players, this has you covered. Once you get the hang of the combat you’ll begin to feel more and more powerful, crafting a towering castle that will terrify any delivery driver to their very core. I’m confident this will do well, and Early Access will continue to add new touches, tweaks and content between now and the eventual full release. If you’ve ever dreamed of owning your own castle, only descending into the neighbouring villages to rip people open and finish them in one swallow like a Froob, V Rising may be the game you’ve been waiting for”.

V Rising is in early access on PC via Steam now.