Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships returning this August

Konami has today announced the official dates and venue for the return of Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships following a four-year hiatus. The prestigious card game tournament hasn’t taken place since 2019, and there will be a lot of people excited to know exactly when and where it’ll take place. The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships 2023 are set to happen on August 5 and 6 at the Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center) in Japan.

The two-day event will see the best players from across the globe compete to take home one of three titles across three separate tournaments which include the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and for the first time ever, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Konami has also announced details of the qualification rounds for Duel Links and Master Duel, with all duellists able to compete in-game for the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2023 Qualifiers for a chance to battle it out in the championship in person.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel WCS 2023 Qualifiers are set to begin on May 16, while the Duel Links 2023 Qualifiers beginning on May 30. The full schedule for both titles are as follows:

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL 1 st Stage – 12:00, 16 May – 11:59, 29 May (UTC+8)

Stage – 12:00, 16 May – 11:59, 29 May (UTC+8) Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL Regional Qualifiers – 13:00 26 May – 11:59, 29 May (UTC+8)

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS 1 st Stage – 15:30, 30 May – 12:59, 12 June (UTC+8)

Stage – 15:30, 30 May – 12:59, 12 June (UTC+8) Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS Regional Qualifiers – 13:00, 9 June – 12:59, 12 June (UTC+8)

Team Battle is set to be the format for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Finals, with eight teams formed from the best duellists worldwide, battling it out to win the championship in August. The final stages for the qualifiers will take place in the summer, with the qualifying duellists being invited to the championships in Europe and Oceana. The Yu-Gi-Oh! European Championships is set to take place between June 30 and July 2 at the Jaarbeurs Exhibition Centre in Utrecht, Netherlands. For more information on the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships, you can check out the official website.