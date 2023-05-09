Achilles: Legends Untold is getting bigger thanks to a Spider Cave update

Arachnophobes look away, because Achilles: Legends Untold is getting a content update that adds a Spider Cave. This comes just a month after developer Dark Point Games confirmed it’s coming to consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) along with the full “1.0 version” for PC in Q3 of 2023.

According to the developer, this update to Achilles: Legends Untold “introduces an array of new features that are sure to thrill fans of the action RPG genre, including an expansive new location: the Spider Cave. Players will face novel and challenging enemies, including formidable plant variants and fiendish fire spiders”.

There’s also a new trailer that shows off the spider cave, so you can watch that below. We’ve dropped the official word in underneath, as well, which details some of the other updates.

Thanks to the update’s newly introduced save slots, players can now enjoy up to three simultaneous playthroughs of the game. Additionally, a handy tutorials tab has been added to the inventory menu, making it easier than ever for players to access helpful game tips. To enhance the gaming experience, the update also includes support for controller vibrations. Moreover, gamers can look forward to two new powerful GAIA (Group AI Action) attacks that are sure to add an extra level of difficulty to the game. In addition to the exciting new features, the latest update also brings a host of improvements, further enhancing the overall gameplay experience. The dismemberment system has been refined, offering players more realistic and satisfying combat mechanics. New graphics customization settings have also been added. Achilles himself has received a visual makeover, giving him a striking new look. Furthermore, numerous bug fixes and minor upgrades have been implemented, including improved performance and the resolution of issues such as the inability to hit enemies while sprinting during combo attacks. With these enhancements, players can expect a smoother, more polished, and enjoyable gameplay experience

“GAIA is a revolutionary system that adds an unprecedented level of complexity and realism to combat. Enemies now engage in unscripted interactions with each other and can coordinate attacks in response to the player’s actions, while also taking advantage of their surroundings” said Paweł Waszak, CEO of Dark Point Games.

Waszak continued, adding: “At Dark Point Games, we are passionate about delivering new and exciting features to our players, and enhancing their overall gaming experience. The latest update for Achilles: Legends Untold introduces a range of thrilling additions, including a new location, challenging enemies, and improved settings and UI. We are confident that these features will elevate the gameplay experience to new heights, providing players with even more immersive and engaging gameplay. We are immensely grateful to our community for their unwavering support and valuable feedback, which has helped us refine and improve the game. With this update, we are certain that we have met our players’ expectations, and we look forward to their continued enjoyment of Achilles: Legends Untold”.