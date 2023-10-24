Achilles: Legends Untold developer commentary video released

Dark Point Games has released a developer commentary video for upcoming action RPG Achilles: Legends Untold, revealing more gameplay mechanics.

The ten minute video comes as the “final preview piece” ahead of the 1.0 release that is coming on November 2nd, which the developer says will offer “the full tale of the hero of the Trojan War, together with many improvements that elevate the epic adventure, including more than 20 hours of gameplay, exciting quests, and a New Game+ mode”.

The developer commentary shows “the setting and some of the mechanics and foes, both human and beast, that you’ll be facing in a new take on the stories of the Iliad”, with the team saying that “the fighting style of our hero is yours to define, as you’ll progress in a skill tree that unlocks abilities that will hopefully increase your chances of making it to the next shrine”.

Select your ideal weapon, from wielding a one-handed sword and an axe in the other, to the might of two-handed swords, or perhaps a poisoned spear instead. Exploration of the open world of Greece is rewarded plentifully, with many treasures to loot, but beware of taking too many risks, as mighty enemies can end it all for you in a blink. If you fall in battle, rise again, enhance your hero’s skills, try a different tactic, and venture forth once more. Rewrite the myth of Achilles – the mighty Greek warrior and the commander of brave Myrmidons. After the War of Troy, you return to Greece and find your homeland plunged into chaos. The multilayered story takes you through the diverse locations of ancient Mycenae, where danger lurks at every corner. Learn how to cope with your new nature and step on the hero’s journey to save the mortal world from impending doom.

Achilles: Legends Untold is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 2nd. It’s currently in early access for Steam and Epic Games Store.