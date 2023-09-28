Achilles: Legends Untold release date announced

Dark Point Games has revealed the release date for Achilles: Legends Untold, after more than a year in early access. After numerous updates, new content drops, and more, Achilles: Legends Untold will be coming to PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on November 2nd, 2023.

“The road so far has been full of lessons, challenges, and many moments of joy too, and we’re so excited to finally see the result of our team’s work in an adventure that we hope you remember for a long time,” says Paweł Waszak, CEO of Dark Point Games, adding “there haven’t been many games based on the legend of Troy, so we’re proud of presenting you our take on the feats of Achilles”.

Check out the official release date trailer, below.

Become Achilles – the greatest warrior the ancient world has ever seen. Unveil the story untold, improve your skills and choose your combat style in this original action RPG with an isometric view, a vast world design that rewards exploration, and a challenging enemy AI that demands a thoughtful approach to combat. Level up your skills, combine weapons and gear, and choose the fighting style that allows you to emerge victorious battle after battle against foes that are both human and beasts. Rewrite the myth of Achilles – the mighty Greek warrior and the commander of brave Myrmidons. After the War of Troy, you return to Greece and find your homeland plunged into chaos. The multi-layered story takes you through the diverse locations of ancient Mycenae, where danger lurks at every corner. Learn how to cope with your new nature and step on the hero’s journey to save the mortal world from impending doom. On November 2, the story will be complete as Achilles: Legends Untold brings the full tale of the hero of the Trojan War, together with many improvements that elevate the epic adventure, including more than 20 hours of gameplay, exciting quests, and a New Game+ mode.

So there you have it, the official 1.0 launch for the game on PC and current-generation consoles is November 2nd.