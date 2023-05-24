The latest DayZ update (1.21, May 23rd 2023) has added the first ever spring-powered weapon in the form of the crossbow, allowing players to have a unique option in combat.

The developer says that “with the ability to shoot deadly bolts and accommodate various sights and scopes, the crossbow offers a thrilling new playstyle for those who prefer a stealthier approach. While the bolts are recoverable, bear in mind that each hit will diminish their durability. Fear not if you lose your bolts, however, as improvised ones can be crafted to replenish your arsenal”.

But that’s not all, as the DayZ update (out now across all platforms) is all about medieval mayhem (in the apocalypse) and also adds items and clothing across Chernarus and Livonia. There’s chainmail tops, leggings, Norse helms, coifs, and more, and you can make yourself look like a Knight. There’s also a hard-to-find sword and mace.

Check out the latest trailer, before we get into the rest of the details:

Update 1.21 also introduces the winning flags and armbands from last year’s exhilarating Lights Out event. Players can celebrate the triumphs of their fellow survivors as they stumble upon these victorious symbols while exploring Livonia’s unforgiving terrain. One of the highlights of this update is the implementation of a server log-in delay for console players which occurs while switching between multiple accounts. Developers are introducing this delay with the aim of creating a healthier gaming environment by discouraging the use of multiple accounts on a single server during a game. This change ensures fairer gameplay and fosters a more balanced experience for all survivors. In yet another exciting development, survivors are provided with the ability to spawn bushes, trees, and rocks through the server-side object spawner and script. This opens up new creative possibilities and allows players to shape their environment to suit their strategic needs and preferences. Dev team looks forward to witnessing the unique landscapes and fortifications players create using this innovative feature.

On top of that, fall damage has been changed to make for a more readable and predictable outcome. In other words: fall damage now aims to work as you’d expect it to. Also the brightness of the in-game user interface (UI) can now be adjusted, and the lighting of the inventory camera has been fine tuned to make it “more appealing and intuitive”.

DayZ Update 1.21 is available now on all platforms, including Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.