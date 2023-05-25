Final Fantasy 16 gets new trailer ahead of June release

During the PlayStation Showcase, Square Enix released a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer, titled “Salvation”, and frankly, the game continues to look astonishingly pretty.

As a PlayStation exclusive, it’s perhaps not a surprise to see Final Fantasy 16 show up at the Showcase, but nonetheless, Square Enix says the trailer “sets the stage for what players can expect when they step into Valisthea next month, where we see the harsh circumstances faced by the Bearers, those born with the ability to cast magicks at will, and we see the truth that lies behind the Mothercrystals, long supposed to have bestowed blessings upon humanity”.

We also get a proper look at Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, who is probably the coolest fictional Clive ever, right? Check out the trailer below.

Final Fantasy 16 introduces players to an all-new story in the FINAL FANTASY universe, an epic dark fantasy that takes place in the realm of Valisthea – a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions. The fate of the land is decided by the Eikons, mighty summoned beasts and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them. This is the tale of Clive Rosfield, a warrior granted the title “First Shield of Rosaria” and sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. Before long, Clive will be caught up in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.

Square Enix also announced that there will be a Final Fantasy XVI pre-launch celebration on the official Twitch channel on June 11th, and that more information about that will follow soon on the official Twitter account.

Final Fantasy 16 is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 22nd.