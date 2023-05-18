GeForce NOW gets Gears 5, RTX 4060 GPU family revealed

As is the norm for a Thursday, NVIDIA has released information about the latest titles to hit GeForce NOW, which includes Gears 5 as the first Xbox title to come to the service. Hitting the cloud-based service today, there’s also a 40% off six month priority membership discount on offer, ending this weekend. For those unaware, the priority part means you get access to the games quicker than those on lower tiers of membership.

Gears 5 might be the first Xbox title to hit GeForce NOW, but it isn’t going to be the last, as Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment are coming on Thursday, May 25th. NVIDIA says that “support for Microsoft Store will also become available in the coming months”.

Meanwhile, the latest update to the GeForce NOW app is hitting now (Version 2.0.52) and is set to make it easier for users to find things like new DLC, free titles, and discounted games. On top off that, Gears 5 is joined by Tin Hearts and The Outlast Trials which are both new releases to Steam this week, as well.

That’s not all, however, as there’s more NVIDIA news as the RTX 4060 family of GPU devices has been unveiled today, too. The 4060 family includes:

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, available starting Wednesday, May 24, at $399 / £389

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB version, available in July, starting at $499

GeForce RTX 4060, available in July, starting at $299

Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 GPUs deliver massive generational leaps in performance and efficiency, and also support DLSS 3, an AI-powered performance multiplier that began a new era of NVIDIA RTX neural rendering for games and applications. DLSS 3 builds on the company’s lead in AI-accelerated super resolution techniques to deliver outstanding image quality and up to 4x the performance of brute-force rendering, plus the quick responsiveness that defines a comprehensive gaming experience.