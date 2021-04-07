Xbox Touch Controls added to over 50 titles

Xbox has today announced the release of over 50 Cloud-Enabled Games with Xbox Touch Controls. This follows the launch of the first game with such controls – Minecraft Dungeons. It means there is now an entirely new way to play Xbox games for a large selection of games.

Microsoft had this to say:

Touch controls remain one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming, to unlock new ways to play on your Android mobile devices without the need for an external controller. Today, we’re excited to share that we have been working with developers to bring you 50+ great touch-enabled games that you can now play with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Xbox touch controls are now available with Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and many more games.

Here is a link to the full list of titles.