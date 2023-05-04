The creators of Life is Strange, DONTNOD has confirmed it’s next narrative adventure Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, is coming on June8th to PC and Nintendo Switch, with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X release following a few weeks later, on June 22nd.

If you can’t wait until then, though, a playable demo is available from May 4th to May 21st as part of LudoNarraCon, which the developer says will “introduce Harmony: The Fall of Reverie‘s setting, story, and most of its colourful cast of characters”. If you can’t play on PC, though, the developers will be streaming the demo on its Steam page as well.

Check out the newest trailer (featuring gameplay) and the official word from the press release, below:

In Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, players will step into the shoes of Polly, a young woman returning home to look for her missing mother. On her journey, Polly discovers she has the gift of clairvoyance that connects her to another world, Reverie, where she becomes Harmony. Players must attempt to restore balance between our world and Reverie, the realm of the divine beings known as Aspirations: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth. As Harmony, they will have to choose an Aspiration to be the new Heart of Humanity. Use the Augural to go from scene to scene, see into the future, and open new paths. Reverie is the place in which resources will be managed: crystals that Harmony gains from making decisions and bonding with Aspirations. These will unlock important nodes in the story and change the course of destiny. In addition to a captivating story, the game will feature a delightful cast of characters and a universe rich in lore to explore. It will also boast a colorful, lively, and futuristic aesthetic, and an outstanding original soundtrack created by the talented, award-winning composer, Lena Raine.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to participate in this year’s LudoNarraCon alongside many fellow narrative game developers and to introduce players to the universe of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. We can’t wait to hear everyone’s first impressions of the demo and the enchanting worlds we’ve built”, says Cyrille Combes, Executive Producer of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.

The game is developed and published by DONTNOD, and again, will be on PC and Switch on June 8th, and PS5 and Xbox on June 22nd.