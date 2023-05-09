Lost Ark gets new content in May update

Tomorrow, Amazon Games will be launching its “Slay Your Way to Elgacia” update for Lost Ark, bringing lots of new content to the game. As part of the new update, players will get to try out the new Slayer Advanced Class, Ebony Cube, new story quests, and progression events.

As detailed in the official blog, the new Lost Ark update debuts the Slayer, which is a female remix of the Berserker class. The fifth Warrior Advanced class is also in the update, along with the Bloodlust Slayer Speciality skill. The Ebony Cube is “a secret ruin that has since been filled with demons and monsters, with three levels for players to encounter.”

Players will also earn reward tokens as they hunt Event Guardians, which is a twist on Guardian Raids, and takes place in an arena where the Scales of Balance are applied. Multiple progression events will run in Arkesia simultaneously, allowing the Punika Powerpass and Hyper Express Plus II to launch with the Slayer class, set to run until August 9.

Downtime will begin tomorrow (May 10) at 12am PDT, and will last approximately for hours.

When Lost Ark released last February, we said in our review, “Lost Ark is a lot of fun, ultimately. Even played alone, it’s entertaining; but with other people it comes alive. Learning the correct rotation for your skill cooldowns takes time, while things like Stone Faceting and Weapon-Honing seem confusing at first but soon make sense. But like any game of its type, you need to approach it for what it is, not what you expect it to be. If you do that, there’s a massive, sprawling world of adventure to be found. But seriously, bring a wallet the size of a small cottage for all the damn currencies.”