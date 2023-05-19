Maquette is coming to Nintendo Switch next week

Annapurna Interactive has announced that first-person puzzler Maquette is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 25th. Having originally launched in March 2021 for PC (Steam), PS4, and PlayStation 5, it stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel as “a couple guiding players through the life cycle of a loving relationship”.

To celebrate the announcement, there’s a new trailer along with the official description of the game, below:

Maquette takes place in a recursive world where players simultaneously experience the life cycle of a loving relationship through Kenzie and Michael. Players must navigate memories by exploring worlds-within-worlds and use creative thinking in order to solve each MC Escher-esque puzzle. Each chapter in this modern-day love story features unique interactive puzzles as the player journeys through worlds filled with stunning environments, eye-opening moments and an adventure of love, loss, and acceptance.

Chris White reviewed Maquette back in March of 2021, where he said “The stunning world Graceful Decay has built in Maquette is perpetually gorgeous and dream-like throughout its short time, never failing to blind you with its beauty. It’s a puzzler that pushes you to think outside the box, but no matter what difficulties you might encounter when trying to solve Maquette’s labyrinthine maze, you’re always taken aback by how stunning the colours and the surreal architecture blend to create such a succinct paradise. It’s ideas are executed relatively well throughout, and although there are limits to its interactivity, Maquette is a perfect example of how puzzlers are still relevant as we move into the next generation of gaming. Whilst moving objects around can at times be awkward due to them getting stuck inside the maquette, it never stopped me from enjoying what the game had to offer”, and gave it a 7.5/10 score.

Maquette is coming to Nintendo Switch on May 25th, but is out now for PC (Steam), PS4, and PS5.