Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR coming this June

Microids and Virtuallyz Gaming has confirmed the release date for Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR, and it’s June 22nd, coming to PlayStation VR2, Pico 4, and Meta Quest 2.

This new game is linked to the series that first came from TAITO in the arcades in 1987, which was one of my first arcade and on-rails shooter memories. The developer says that “Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR will remain faithful to the spirit of the original game, while premiering a new artistic direction”. The publisher says that it will “also be available in Fall 2023 in a digital version as well as a Day One Edition on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available exclusively in digital form on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and PC”.

The feature set and official description from the press release, and a long-play of the original game for nostalgia purposes, can be found below:

In its solo VR campaign, play as a special agent fighting a new criminal organization. In addition to arms and drug trafficking, the organization, led by the mysterious General Viper, has developed a powerful new weapon. After discovering several of its bases, you will be sent to dismantle the organization, destroy the weapon and free the hostages held captive in surrounding camps.

Comeback of the 1987 cult arcade game!

New art style

Non-stop action

A Solo campaign with six levels

A survival mode (endless waves of enemies)

A full blown arsenal (smg, shotgun, grenade launcher…)

First Mission VR will be coming to PSVR 2, Pico 4, and Meta Quest 2 on June 22nd.